The state trooper is facing 61 counts of various criminal charges, according to court documents.

A federal lawsuit has been launched against the state of Arizona relating to the case of an Arizona Department of Public Safety state trooper accused of making multiple sexual advances towards women during unlawful traffic stops.

The trooper, identified as Tremaine Jackson, is accused of pulling over civilians who had not committed any crime and threatened them with traffic citations if they did not follow his orders.

The civil suit states that Arizona should be held liable for the wrongful conduct of its officers, employees, agents, districts, divisions, and subdivisions.

A description of one of the alleged unlawful traffic stops that Jackson conducted said he allegedly asked a civilian he pulled over to become Snapchat friends, expose her breasts, and wash his police motorcycle nude to get out of a traffic citation, court documents showed.

Documents also stated that he told the victim that he was married and to not speak of the incident.

The victim was contacted later by Arizona DPS because Jackson was under investigation for "at least eight separate occasions where he attempted to engage in sexual activities with women," court documents stated.

Jackson is facing a total of 61 counts of various criminal charges, including sexual abuse, sexual assault, sexual extortion, unlawful imprisonment, kidnapping, harassment, and tampering with a public record.