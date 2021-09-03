Suspect surrenders hours after trading gunfire with Phoenix police

The shooting happened in a neighborhood near 47th Avenue and Greenway Road.

PHOENIX — An 8-hour standoff on Monday that started after police say an officer and a woman traded gunfire in west Phoenix ended peacefully with the suspect surrendering in the evening.

Around 3:30 p.m., police say the suspect, only identified as a 51-year-old woman, started shooting at community action officers and neighborhood volunteers who were working to clean up her yard earlier in the day.

One officer returned fire at the suspect, but police say the woman retreated back into the home and locked herself in.

Police say she surrendered just before 10 p.m. and was arrested.

Medics treated her for minor injuries. No officers were hurt.