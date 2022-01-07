After Ana Weed's dog ran into Hector Campos' yard, he grabbed a gun and shot Weed through the heart.

HOUSTON — A 48-year-old Spring man could spend the rest of his life behind bars after killing his neighbor when her small dog got into his yard.

Hector Campos, 48, was sentenced to 45 years in prison Thursday after being convicted of murder for the 2017 shooting death of Ana Weed.

Editor's note: The video above originally aired in January of 2017.

“Hector Campos is a violent and vengeful man who killed his neighbor simply because they did not get along,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “Ana Weed, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, is dead and her family is devastated because an angry man with a gun could not control himself.”

It happened in the 3400 block of Mourning Dove in Spring on January 24, 2017.

“You took away the life of an incredible and valuable person,” Weed’s sister, Carmen Guillen, said during her victim impact statement. “We will cherish her memory and she will never be forgotten. She lives on through her son and grandchildren.”

Rosie Rivera was friends with the victim. She said the woman walked her small dogs up and down the street often.

"She was definitely the friendliest neighbor that we knew on this street," said Arturo Jiminez, another neighbor, on the day of the shooting.

Jiminez said Weed got along with everyone except the shooter, who avoided neighbors.

Detectives said the shooter and victim had a history of problems. His wife left him last year, and he blamed the victim, according to authorities. Six months before the shooting, neighbors saw them argue.

"It escalated enough to where he called the cops," Jiminez said. "She called the cops. They were here for a couple hours just trying to handle things because I think he really disrespected her verbally."

Witnesses said the woman's small dog ran into the shooter's yard Tuesday. He kicked it, they said. The woman told him to stop. Then, shots rang out.

"My mom said she had the dog in her hand and was walking away as he shot her," Jiminez said.

Assistant District Attorney Christopher Condon said the jury came back with the right verdict and a just sentence.