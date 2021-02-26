South Dakota man accused of molesting children arrested in Yuma

Daniel Lehmann is accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old and 14-year-old while he lived in Sioux Falls.

YUMA, Ariz. — A South Dakota fugitive accused of molesting children for years was arrested in Yuma on Thursday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Daniel Lehmann allegedly sexually assaulted a 9-year-old family member while living in Sioux Falls starting in 2009 and continued to do so until 2014, according to authorities.

Marshals say Lehmann then moved into a different home and sexually assaulted a 14-year-old living there.

When a warrant was issued for his arrest, authorities say Lehmann fled to Arizona.

After an investigation involving multiple agencies, Lehmann was arrested while he was visiting a business in Yuma.

Detectives found a loaded gun in Lehmann’s car, but Marshals say he surrendered peacefully.