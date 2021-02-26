South Dakota man accused of molesting children arrested in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. — A South Dakota fugitive accused of molesting children for years was arrested in Yuma on Thursday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
Daniel Lehmann allegedly sexually assaulted a 9-year-old family member while living in Sioux Falls starting in 2009 and continued to do so until 2014, according to authorities.
Marshals say Lehmann then moved into a different home and sexually assaulted a 14-year-old living there.
When a warrant was issued for his arrest, authorities say Lehmann fled to Arizona.
After an investigation involving multiple agencies, Lehmann was arrested while he was visiting a business in Yuma.
Detectives found a loaded gun in Lehmann’s car, but Marshals say he surrendered peacefully.
He was booked into the Yuma County Jail and where his is expected to be extridighted to South Dakota to face multiple charges, including sexual contact with a minor, aggravated incest and sexual contact without consent.