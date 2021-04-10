Sources identify DEA agent killed in Arizona Amtrak shooting

Special Agent Michael Garbo was killed Monday morning by a suspect who opened fire on a train stopped in Tucson.

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Drug Enforcement Administration special agent who was shot and killed by an Amtrak train passenger in Arizona has been identified.

According to two people familiar with the matter, Special Agent Mike Garbo was killed Monday during an inspection in a train car stopped in Tucson.

The DEA said Garbo joined the agency in 2005 and spent much of his career investigating drug traffickers moving across the U.S.-Mexico border.

"Group Supervisor Garbo’s operational expertise, mentorship, and leadership were legendary in the Tucson community," the DEA wrote in a statement.

A second agent and a Tucson police officer were wounded in the shooting on Monday at the station in the city’s downtown and sent panicked passengers running.

A regional task force was checking for illegal money, weapons, and drugs.

