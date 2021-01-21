Son of Pinal County sheriff arrested for alleged DUI crash that injured bicyclist

Cooper Lamb, 20, was handed felony charges of drug possession and aggravated assault.

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — The son of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb was arrested on Wednesday after authorities say a test confirmed he was under the influence during a crash that seriously injured a bicyclist.

The crash happened last July along Gary Road in Pinal when police say Cooper Lamb was behind the wheel of a car that collided with a man on a bicycle.

The victim needed to be hospitalized for his injuries.

Cooper, 20, was handed felony charges of drug possession and aggravated assault, and he was arrested by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.