Son of Pinal County sheriff investigated for possible DUI crash that hospitalized bicyclist

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has been asked to handle the investigation to avoid a conflict of interest.

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — The son of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb is under investigation for a crash that severely injured a bicyclist.

Police say Cooper Lamb, 20, was the driver of a car that collided into an adult bicyclist, and the victim was rushed to the hospital where he still remains, according to a statement from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened on Gary Road south of Judd Road in Pinal County around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Sheriff Lamb requested that the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office handle the investigation to avoid a conflict of interest, and MCSO’s Vehicular Crimes Unit took over.

Deputies felt the circumstances of the evidence were worthy of a blood draw and obtained a warrant for it. A blood sample was drawn from Cooper for a toxicology report, and the car was impounded as evidence.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office will handle prosecution if the report verifies Cooper's impairment.

He is not in custody at this time, pending the results of the toxicology report, an MCSO representative told 12 News.