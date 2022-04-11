Soldier stationed in Arizona sent to jail for child pornography, death threats

Jahara Byfield was stationed at Fort Huachuca when authorities found explicit photos and videos of children on his phone.

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — An Army soldier stationed in Arizona was handed a 5-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to possessing child porn and making death threats.

Jahara William Byfield of Florida was stationed at Fort Huachuca in Cochise County in 2020 when authorities found explicit photos and videos of children on his phone.

After pleading guilty to the child porn charge, authorities say Byfield, 23, threatened to kill the people who were monitoring his online activity.

Byfield was then charged with threatening to assault or murder a federal employee. He pleaded guilty to that charge the following year.

A judge handed him a 60-month prison sentence last week. Byfield will be registered as a sex offender after his release and will be ordered to undergo a treatment program.

Multiple state and federal agencies worked together during the investigation.

