Smoke shop shooting in Glendale leaves person with life-threatening injuries

Police released limited details in the shooting, including not saying whether there was a suspect in custody or on the loose.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A person has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot at near a smoke shop, the Glendale Police Department said.

The shooting happened near the intersection of 64th and Glendale avenues, the department said. Officers arrived at the scene to find the person with multiple gunshot wounds. The person was then transported to a local hospital.

Police have yet to release the following information:

Suspect information

Whether there is an outstanding threat to the public

This is an ongoing investigation. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

