A suspect was arrested late Wednesday after he allegedly got naked in the baggage claim area in Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Ricky Hernandez, 21, is accused of exposing himself after parking his car outside Terminal 4 at Sky Harbor and leaving it unattended.

Hernandez then walked to the baggage claim area, "where he proceeded to take all his clothes off," the Phoenix Police Department said Thursday.

There were several children in the area who also witnessed the incident, which happened around 9:30 p.m.

Hernandez walked around the area until officers responded and took him into custody.

Officers gave Hernandez a plastic bag to cover his genitals and moved him to a nearby office.

Hernandez appeared to be "extremely high" on an unknown drug and was "yelling profanities mixed with nonsensical comments," police said.

Fire crews were called to the scene due to Hernandez's "extreme agitation and drug usage" and he was taken to a local hospital.

Hernandez was booked into the Maricopa County Jail and charged with indecent exposure and DUI.