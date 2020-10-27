PD: Four suspects arrested after robbery, murder in Mesa

The victim was reportedly robbed and assaulted before being shot and killed, the Mesa Police Department said.

MESA, Ariz. — Suspects have been arrested in the murder investigation of a man killed in Mesa near West Bentley Street, the Mesa Police Department said.

Police have arrested Stephon Mitchell, Vincent Culbreath, Jaquan Jaheem Bailey and Ashley Herrell for taking part in the robbery and murder of a man in Mesa on Monday, Oct. 26.

The four allegedly approached the victim, who has yet to be identified by police, to ask for directions. Surveillance video from the scene shows the conversation turning contentious, police said.

As the victim began walking away, the four in the car drove up to the victim when Bailey and Mitchell got out of the car and attempted to rob the victim, police said. The victim began to run away while the two chased him. Mitchell was reportedly shooting at the victim during the chase.

The victim attempted to hide behind rock planters along the road while he was being shot at by Mitchell and Bailey, police said. The victim threw his backpack up on the planter in an effort to surrender.

Mitchell inspected the backpack and searched the victim's person, surveillance video reportedly shows. The victim was then pushed down on the planter and was punched repeatedly by Mitchell. Then, Bailey reportedly walked up and shot him multiple times.

The four then drove to Phoenix where they reportedly got into a fight with each over and shots were fired, police said. Officers then arrived on the scene and detained all of them.

The department said multiple additional charges are in the process of being documented and charged.