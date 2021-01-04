Six men arrested after Mesa child and human sex trafficking undercover operation

"Operation Leather Mitt" was carried out by the Mesa Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Attorney General’s Office.

MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department announced that six arrests were made after an undercover operation targeting child and human sex trafficking.

"Operation Leather Mitt" was carried out by the Mesa Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Attorney General’s Office.

Police say the suspects solicited and, or brokered deals for various sex acts and were arrested.

The suspects in this ranged in age from 21 to 56 years old:

Jonathan Techur, 33, is charged with child sex trafficking, attempted sexual conduct with a minor and money laundering.

Dougla Klingenberg, 56, is charged with luring and attempted sexual conduct with a minor.

Julio Miranda Arana, 37, is charged with child sex trafficking, attempted sexual conduct with a minor and money laundering.

Zachary Babbitt, 21, is charged with luring and attempted sexual conduct with a minor.

Ricky Hrubienski, 41, is charged with child sex trafficking, attempted sexual conduct with a minor and money laundering.

Shane Blanton, 35, is charged with child sex trafficking, attempted sexual conduct with a minor and money laundering.