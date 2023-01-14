Suspected grass thief wanted after hitting woman with Jeep

Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding a man who struck a woman with his car after taking artificial turf from her front lawn in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — A woman is in the hospital after she confronted a man stealing artificial turf from her front lawn and he struck her with his Jeep, authorities say. Now, police are turning to the public to find the unknown man.

On October 24, 2022, around 8:25 p.m., an unknown Hispanic man was reportedly taking artificial grass from a home near 6000 S. 23rd Dr. when the homeowner came out to confront him.

She stood in front of the suspect's vehicle, a grey Jeep, when the suspect drove off, striking the woman and knocking her to the ground.

The woman hit her head and was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Now, investigators are turning to the public for any information on the incident.

The vehicle is described as a Grey Jeep, possibly a Patriot pulling a dual axel trailer. The suspect is an unknown Hispanic male, roughly five-feet six-inches tall weighing around 180 pounds, and 25-35 years old.

If you know anything about the man or his vehicle please call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377, or leave an anonymous tip at SilentWitness.org.

