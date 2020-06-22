Silent Witness offers $1,000 reward in search for domestic violence suspect

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of James Snow, people are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1800-932-3232.

ASH FORK, Ariz. — Silent Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for a tip leading to the arrest of a domestic violence suspect.

During the final week of May, authorities said 48-year-old James Snow was involved in two incidents of domestic violence in the Juniper Woods area of Ash Fork, Arizona.

Authorities said Snow allegedly fired several rounds from a shotgun into a residential trailer belonging to his girlfriend in the first case. The trailer was apparently unoccupied at the time.

Two days later, officials said Snow allegedly discharged a shotgun in the direction of his girlfriend during an argument on the property. The round struck a portion of his girlfriend’s vehicle, officials said. Authorities also stated Snow has continued to threaten the victim via text messages. Both incidents were not immediately reported to the Sheriff’s Office by the victim.

On June 19, 2020, officials said deputies were told Snow was at the property in Juniper Woods. During follow-up at the location, Snow could not be found, according to authorities. Authorities said it's believed he fled after realizing law enforcement was in the vicinity.

Snow also has two felony drug warrants with nationwide extradition. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Snow, people are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1800-932-3232 to remain anonymous.

A tip to Silent Witness resulting in the arrest of this suspect becomes eligible for a $1,000 reward.