Police: Information wanted on man who fled Arizona after shooting 2 women

Police are seeking information on 44-year-old Turrail Lightfoot, who is accused of fatally shooting one woman and hospitalizing another in August.

PHOENIX — Authorities are seeking information on Turrail Lightfoot, 44, who reportedly fled to Nebraska after shooting two women in Phoenix over the summer. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

The shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. on Aug. 25, when Lightfoot allegedly fired on Latoya Davis, 37, and Alicia Crosby, 35, in the intersection of 25th and Adams streets.

Both women were taken to the hospital where Davis later died from her injuries.

In the days following the shooting, Lightfoot fled Arizona to Lincoln, Nebraska, police said. A grand jury warrant has since been issued for his arrest on charges of 1st-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Police ask that anyone with information on Lightfoot contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or online at silentwitness.org.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

