Police to give 'significant update' in Jesse Wilson case, 4 years after his remains were found

Police will hold a press conference to share the development on Wilson, who went missing in July 2016. His remains were found in 2018.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A press conference will shed new light on the case of Jesse Wilson, a 10-year-old who went missing in July 2016.

Wilson wasn't found until his remains -- mostly bones, a partial skull, and a shirt -- were recovered two years later. The state of the remains led to a medical examiner saying the cause and manner of death to both be "undetermined" in 2018.

Investigators were hoping to make an arrest in the case in 2018, saying the case was close to being complete. But, that was before the medical examination.

Now, Buckeye police say they have a 'significant update' in the case.

Since the examination, no arrest has been made.

A 2019 DCS investigation into Jesse's mother, Crystal, found contradictions in what she had previously told investigators during her son's disappearance, including:

Telling investigators she didn't drink, even though there were 12 liquor bottles on display on her dresser and nothing but liquor and wine in the fridge

Saying she never locked her children in their rooms, even though the door handles were flipped so the locks faced out

Saying she didn't have any struggles with drug addiction, even though there was a tub of numerous antipsychotic medications and a drug used to treat heroin addiction under her bed

The Buckeye development today will be the first development in the case since the 2019 DCS investigation findings.

