One of the bullets passed directly over the head of a sleeping 4-year-old early Thursday, authorities said.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials are searching for a suspect who fired shots into a deputy’s home in Prescott Valley.

No one was injured.

The sheriff’s office and Prescott Valley police are investigating the incident.