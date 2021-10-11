Shots fired near vigil for fallen Maricopa County deputy

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Gunfire rang out during a candlelight vigil outside a Maricopa County Sheriff's Office substation in Avondale Monday evening.
Chaos erupted as mourners were gathering near Van Buren Street and Dysart Road to honor Deputy Juan Ruiz who died earlier after sustaining injuries over the weekend.
Police said the shooting was not directed at people who attended the vigil. No one was hurt during the incident either, according to police.
The gunshots were fired north of the substation near the parking lot of a Sam's Club retail store.
Several people have been detained, but it's unclear if any of them is the alleged shooter.
Avondale police said there isn't any ongoing threat to the public.
A 12 News reporter at the scene heard gunfire ring out and spotted law enforcement quickly run out to trace the source of the shooting.
Members of the media were told to "duck" and were escorted out of the area.
The shooting is still under investigation.
This is a developing story and 12 News will bring more updates as they become available.
