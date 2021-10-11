Shots fired near vigil for fallen Maricopa County deputy

Shots were heard Monday night at a vigil held to honor a deceased Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputy.

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Gunfire rang out during a candlelight vigil outside a Maricopa County Sheriff's Office substation in Avondale Monday evening.

Chaos erupted as mourners were gathering near Van Buren Street and Dysart Road to honor Deputy Juan Ruiz who died earlier after sustaining injuries over the weekend.

Police said the shooting was not directed at people who attended the vigil. No one was hurt during the incident either, according to police.

The gunshots were fired north of the substation near the parking lot of a Sam's Club retail store.

Several people have been detained, but it's unclear if any of them is the alleged shooter.

Avondale police said there isn't any ongoing threat to the public.

A 12 News reporter at the scene heard gunfire ring out and spotted law enforcement quickly run out to trace the source of the shooting.

Members of the media were told to "duck" and were escorted out of the area.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Watch raw video below:

BREAKING: Active shooter at MCSO Avondale sub station. The vigil for Deputy Ruiz, a recently fallen officer, was just wrapping up when shots started coming from the back of the sub station.



I, along with other news crews, deputies, and families were told to duck. @12News — Niala Charles (@NialaCharles) October 12, 2021

I do not know if anyone was injured. The people I was taking cover with were not. I would estimate about 45 people were there when shots were fired. — Niala Charles (@NialaCharles) October 12, 2021

This is a developing story and 12 News will bring more updates as they become available.

Up to Speed