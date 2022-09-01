This map shows where 12 separate shootings left 11 dead in 5 days in Phoenix metro

This map shows injuries and deaths reported from gun violence from Aug. 28-Sept. 1

PHOENIX — At least 11 people have been killed in gun-related incidents over the last five days in the Pheonix metro area and another 10 were injured in the 12 separate shootings.

In one incident, two men were killed at a house party in Pheonix, and in another, an 18-year-old female was found dead at a mobile home.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said her office is attempting to reduce gun violence in the Valley after a string of violent homicides over the last month.

Mitchell said her office has recently received submittals for 16 homicide cases within a 10-day period.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed