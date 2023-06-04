Man dead after shooting on Tempe roadway

Tempe police said that a large SUV pulled up to the car the victim was riding in, and shot at their vehicle.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Tempe police are investigating a deadly shooting between two vehicles that happened overnight on Sunday, leaving one man dead.

Around 1 a.m. a man flagged down a Tempe Medical Rescue crew at a Chevron gas station near Rural and Baseline roads to get help for his friend who had been shot, police said.

First responders took the man to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators learned that the shooting allegedly happened near Broadway and Rural roads when a large SUV pulled up alongside the car the victim was riding in and shot at their vehicle. The SUV then fled in an unknown direction.

Police have not released the identity of the deceased. While authorities have not named any suspects, they said that the people in the SUV are known to them.

There is no threat to the public, and investigators are working to learn more, police said.

