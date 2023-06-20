Shooting in Phoenix leaves 1 dead

Police said the shooting happened just after 5 a.m. near 22nd Street and Thomas Road.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the area of 22nd Street and Thomas Road just after 5 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found an adult man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, whose identity hasn't been released at this time, did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives responded to take over the investigation, and police expect that roadways in the area will be "minimally affected by the scene."

The details of what led up to the shooting and the suspects involved are still under investigation.

Police believe there were multiple witnesses in the area at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480(WITNESS) or 480(TESTIGO

