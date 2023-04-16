Shooting on Loop 101 under investigation

Two right northbound lanes of the freeway are closed between Cactus Road and Raintree Drive, according to authorities.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting on Loop 101 in Scottsdale, according to authorities.

Two people have been taken to the hospital following the incident Sunday night, authorities said. Their conditions are not available.

ADOT said the two right northbound lanes of the freeway are closed between Cactus Road and Raintree Drive. Drivers must exit at Cactus Road.

Southbound lanes are open.

An estimate for when the roadway will reopen is not available.

Drivers should look for an alternative route and expect heavy delays, ADOT said.

This is a developing story; additional information will be added as it becomes available.

L-101 NB (Pima) at Cactus Road: The freeway is closed between Cactus Road and Raintree Drive due to a law-enforcement situation. All traffic must exit at Cactus Road.



There's no estimated time to reopen the freeway. pic.twitter.com/Ki5rp0ycOW — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 17, 2023

