Shooting in north Phoenix leaves man dead

The shooting happened near 8th Street and Bell Road, Phoenix police said. No suspects have been identified.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting in north Phoenix that left a man dead early Thursday morning. As of now, no suspects have been identified.

The shooting reportedly happened around 4:30 a.m. near 8th Street and Bell Road. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken a hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Investigators ask that anyone with information about the shooting reach out to Silent Witness.

Stay with 12News for more updates.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed