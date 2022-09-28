Student hospitalized after struck by stray bullet near Grand Canyon University

University officials said two stray bullets entered the GCU campus. One struck a student near The Rivers Residence Halls.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — A student was hospitalized after being struck by a stray bullet near Grand Canyon University Wednesday night.

Phoenix police said there was an off-campus dispute just before 6 p.m. near 37th and Vermont avenues that led to multiple gunshots being fired.

Police said when officers arrived on the scene, they found evidence of gunfire but no victims. While officers were canvassing the area, they learned two victims arrived at a local hospital with gunshot injuries.

Authorities said initial information indicated the two victims were present during the shooting. Both victims, an adult male and a teenage female, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Phoenix police said while officers were investigating the shooting, they learned a stray bullet struck an adult male who was across the street at the Rivers Residence Halls on the campus of Grand Canyon University.

Authorities said the student was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury and is expected to be ok.

School officials said another stray bullet struck one of GCU's residence halls but did not injure any students.

The university said Phoenix police advised the immediate neighborhood and the university campus were in no danger and that a lockdown of the campus is not necessary.

"We do recommend that students, for their own safety, use good judgment and remain on campus this evening," GCU officials said.

GCU student injured by stray bullet -

There was an off-campus incident near 36th Avenue and Vermont this evening that involved a dispute that resulted in multiple gunshots. Two stray bullets entered the GCU campus. (1/2) — Grand Canyon U (@gcu) September 29, 2022

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed