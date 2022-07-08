Shooting leaves man injured after incident in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is left injured after a shooting in Phoenix Thursday night.
Phoenix officers responded to a call near 35th and Dunlap avenues for a man who was shot by a unknown male suspect.
The victim was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. The suspect has not been arrested or identified at the time this story was published.
More ways to get 12 News
On your phone:
Download the 12 News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.
On your streaming device:
Download 12 News+ to your streaming device
The free 12 News+ app from 12 News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
12 News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.
12 News on YouTube
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.