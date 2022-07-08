Shooting leaves man injured after incident in Phoenix

An unknown suspect reportedly shot a man during an incident in Phoenix, officials said.

PHOENIX — A man is left injured after a shooting in Phoenix Thursday night.

Phoenix officers responded to a call near 35th and Dunlap avenues for a man who was shot by a unknown male suspect.

The victim was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. The suspect has not been arrested or identified at the time this story was published.

