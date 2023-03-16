Police: No suspects in Phoenix shooting that injured 2 people

Police haven't released details about a potential suspect or the events that led up to the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — A shooting has left a man hospitalized and a woman injured in Phoenix early Thursday morning, the city's police department said.

The man reportedly had serious injuries and the woman had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers received numerous calls about shots being fired near the intersection of Van Buren and 16th streets, the department said. Responding officers found the woman at the scene.

The man was also struck by gunfire at the scene, police said. He drove himself to the hospital.

Police haven't released details about a potential suspect or the events that led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

Latest Arizona news

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.