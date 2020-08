Police don't have a description of the suspect, but the investigation is underway.

PHOENIX — Police in Phoenix say they are investigating a shooting that left a 26-year-old man dead.

They say James Ricalls met up with some people around 10 p.m. Monday in a parking lot before gunshots were heard.

Police say Ricalls tried to run, but he collapsed from his injuries. Ricalls later was pronounced dead at a Phoenix hospital.

The incident happened near 19th and Northern avenues.