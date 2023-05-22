Suspect in custody, no officers hurt in shooting involving police in north Phoenix

The incident happened Monday night near 19th Avenue and Bell Road.

PHOENIX — A suspect is in custody after a shooting involving Phoenix police Monday night.

Phoenix police said no officers were injured in the incident near 19th Avenue and Bell Road.

Authorities said the area will be shut down for an extended period of time.

This is an active investigation. Stay with 12News for updates.

NOW: Phoenix PD is investigating an officer-involved shooting near 19th Ave & Bell. No officers are injured and the suspect is in custody. We’re waiting to be briefed by police on what happened. @12News pic.twitter.com/fHQvt2qhlM — Bianca Buono (@BiancaBuono) May 23, 2023

The Phoenix Police Department is currently investigating an officer involved shooting in the area of 19th Avenue and Phelps Road. There are no injuries to officers and the suspect is in custody. The area will be shut down for an extended period of time. PIO is en route. pic.twitter.com/4DaaZhv9tJ — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) May 23, 2023

