Man injured in shooting involving DPS troopers in Phoenix

Video from Sky12 showed multiple DPS patrol vehicles surrounding the area near 24th Drive and Thomas Road.

PHOENIX — A man was taken to the hospital Thursday after a shooting involving Department of Public Safety troopers near 24th Drive and Thomas Road.

Video from Sky12 showed multiple DPS patrol vehicles surrounding the area while troopers blocked off the scene. The video also showed a person being loaded into an ambulance nearby.

Officials said no troopers were injured in the incident. DPS said they are not looking for any additional suspects.

The situation began when a trooper on a motorcycle tried to conduct a traffic stop on a bicyclist. When the suspect fled on foot, the trooper proceeded to pursue the subject.

The trooper allegedly attempted to use a Taser to detain the subject but resorted to shooting the suspect twice after the suspect allegedly revealed a weapon, DPS officials said.

The wounded suspect, described as a man in his 20s, had an outstanding warrant, DPS said. His injuries appear to be non-life-threatening at this time.

Authorities are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

NOW: DPS involved in a shooting near 24th Dr and Thomas. No troopers are hurt and a suspect has been taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown but our helicopter footage showed him talking to first responders. @12News pic.twitter.com/FXdpfSeGKs — Bianca Buono (@BiancaBuono) March 3, 2023

At approximately 3:43 p.m., a trooper-involved shooting occurred in the area of 24th Drive and Thomas Road in Phoenix.



The trooper was not injured. The suspect was injured and was transported to a hospital.



There are no outstanding suspects. This investigation is ongoing. — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) March 2, 2023

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

