Shooting inside Peoria restaurant leaves man in critical condition

The shooting happened at Coops Bar & Grill early Sunday after police got calls of a man pointing a gun at patrons inside the restaurant.

PEORIA, Ariz. — A man remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was shot inside a restaurant in Peoria over the weekend.

The shooting happened at Coops Bar & Grill early Sunday after police got calls of a man pointing a gun at patrons inside the restaurant around 2:20 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-man had been shot and rushed him to the hospital. Witnesses say the shooter fled in a black SUV.

After a short pursuit, police say the driver of the SUV, 28-year-old Frank Vaquera, crashed near 91st and Peoria avenues and was arrested.

Vaquera was booked into jail on a variety of charges including attempted murder and aggravated assault.