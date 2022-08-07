Shooting in Surprise leaves man hospitalized, police searching for suspect

The Surprise Police Department says this does not appear to be a random act, and there is not a threat to the community at large.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — The Surprise Police department is currently searching for a suspect who shot another man in an altercation Sunday morning, police said.

Around 10:57 a.m., SPD received multiple calls for shots fired near Nash Street and Elm Street and was told that there was a man who had been shot.

Police said that callers also told them that a man alleged to be the shooter fled from the scene.

According to early reports, officers have secured the residential area where they believe the suspect to be.

The victim was taken to a local West Valley hospital, but authorities were unable to provide information on the extent of his injuries or his current condition.

Police said they believe the suspect and victim knew each other, and officials do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect or the victim at this time.

