2 arrested for shooting man and his stealing bicycle in Phoenix, police say

Officers were called out for a shooting at an apartment complex near 35th Avenue and Glendale Road around 4:30 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Phoenix police arrested two people Monday afternoon after they allegedly shot a man in the back and stole his bike.

Officers were called out for a shooting at an apartment complex near 35th Avenue and Glendale Road around 4:30 p.m.

When they arrived, the officers found a man with a gunshot wound who told them that two men fired at him and took off with his bicycle.

Police searched the area and saw two people with a bike at a nearby park who matched the suspect description.

Officers say the men tried to flee, but both were arrested.

The victim is expected to recover.

The shooting is still being investigated, and police will give updates at a later date.

Neither the victim nor the suspects were identified.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.