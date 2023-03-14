PD: Shooting in Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday near 29th Avenue and Moreland Street, police said.

PHOENIX — One man is dead and another is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in Phoenix early Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers with the Phoenix Police Department were called out around 1:30 a.m. for reports of gunfire near 29th Avenue and Moreland Street.

When they arrived, they found two men who had been shot, and first responders took both to a local hospital.

One of the men died at the hospital, but the other is expected to survive.

At this time police have not identified either of the victims or provided information on what led up to the shooting.

Detectives are still investigating the shooting, and police say they expect an update later in the day.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more information.

