2 hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix, police arrest shooter

Phoenix police say the suspected shooter was detained. Details are scarce at this time as it is early in the investigation.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have taken a person into custody following a shooting in Phoenix that left two people hospitalized.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting call near 40th Street and East Hearn Road, which is east of the Piestewa Freeway.

Two people were taken to the hospital after being shot, one with life-threatening injuries. The shooter is now in police custody, officials said.

It doesn't appear that the suspect shot at police officers, authorities said.

Right now the investigation is in its early stages, and details are subject to change.

As of now, police have not disclosed the identity of the shooter, or the motivation behind the shooting. Stay with 12News as we continue to update this story with more information.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

