Shooting in Phoenix leaves 1 dead

Police say that 33-year-old Tecon Jackson was shot near 7th Ave. & Culver St. around 10 p.m. Friday evening.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for suspects in a shooting that left one man dead late Friday evening.

Officers were called to St. Joseph's hospital around 10 p.m. after getting reports that a man was being treated for a gunshot wound.

The man, who police identified as 33-year-old Tecon Jackson, had been shot near 7th Avenue and Culver Street. His family had brought him to the hospital where he later died, officials said.

Detectives are currently looking for information on any and all suspects involved in the shooting. At this time, police have released no further information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department, or the Silent Witness program at 480-948-6377.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed