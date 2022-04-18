Double shooting in Peoria leaves victims in critical condition

The shooting happened in a neighborhood near Olive and 81st avenues. That’s near Pioneer Community Park.

PEORIA, Ariz. — An investigation is underway after a shooting in Peoria sent two people to the hospital in critical condition.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood near Olive and 81st avenues. That’s near Pioneer Community Park.

Police were called out to the area and found the victims, but the circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

The victims haven’t been identified, but police say this is an isolated incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for the latest updates.

