Man killed in Thursday night shooting in North Phoenix area

Police said the victim was found lying in the roadway and died at a local hospital.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place near North Black Canyon Highway and West Hazelwood Street on Thursday, May 19.

Around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the area and found the victim, an adult man, lying in the street with a gunshot wound.

Police said he was quickly transported to a local hospital where he later died.

At this time, officials have not released any further information about the victim or a potential suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is urged to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.