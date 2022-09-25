Glendale police searching for suspects in shooting that left 3 men hospitalized

Officials say the 3 men were shot at in their vehicle, returned to the driver's home, and called police from there.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Three men were hurt after being shot at in their car while driving near 51st and Glendale Avenues, police said. Suspect information isn't available at this time.

According to a spokesman with the Glendale Police department, officers responded to a home near 6500 North 52nd Drive for reports of a shooting.

Once there, police found the three men with non-life-threatening injuries and were told by the driver of the vehicle that they had been shot at while driving in the area.

The three of them had been in a confrontation with several other men in another vehicle when they were shot at by that second group, the driver told police.

They then returned to the driver's home to call the police.

All three men were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Investigations are currently underway, and details are subject to change.

