Shooting in Central Phoenix leaves 1 dead, no suspects found

PHOENIX — One man is dead after a shooting in Central Phoenix. Information is limited at this time, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Phoenix Police Officers responded to a shooting call near 23rd Avenue and Indian School Road Saturday morning.

Officials said that officers found a man lying in the roadway, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

At this time, no suspects have been found.

Police reported that they are still investigating the incident, and restrictions may be in place on Indian School Road.

Police have not released any further information on the victim or potential suspects. 12 News will continue to update this story as we learn more.

