1 injured in central Phoenix shooting

Multiple shots were heard in the area of 15th Avenue and Camelback Road, police say.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — A person was injured after being shot multiple times at an apartment complex on Thursday evening, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Multiple shots were heard in the area of 15th Avenue and Camelback Road, police said. One victim was found shot multiple times and was transported to the hospital.

The police do not yet have suspect information available. The investigation is ongoing.

>> This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

12News Digital Exclusives