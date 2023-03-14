Authorities investigating shooting involving police in west Phoenix

Police said the suspect is in custody and no officers have been hurt in the incident near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road.

PHOENIX — Authorities are investigating a shooting involving Phoenix police near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road Tuesday evening.

Police said the suspect is in custody and no officers were injured.

Phoenix PD is investigating an officer involved shooting in the area of 67th Avenue and Mariposa Street. No injuries to officers. Suspect is in custody. PIO is en route. pic.twitter.com/76Pna0DM5b — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) March 15, 2023

This is the 10th shooting involving Phoenix police this year.

ON SCENE of a shooting at 67th Ave and Camelback Rd involving Phoenix police officers.



PD say one person is in custody.



Unclear what led to the shooting.



This is the 10th shooting PHX PD officers have been involved in since the start of the year. @12News pic.twitter.com/lv2fw9ttKh — Adriana Loya (@AdrianaLoyaTV) March 15, 2023

Authorities are investigating what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

