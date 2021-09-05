Court docs: Shooting at Phoenix Hyatt that left one dead, seven hurt started in elevator

Two men arrested for their involvement in a shootout inside an elevator at a Downtown Phoenix hotel deny their involvement.

PHOENIX — Police arrested two people for their role in a shooting at a Downtown Phoenix hotel that left one person dead and seven others injured on May 9.

Court documents say it started when two separate groups boarded the elevator at the Hyatt Regency Hotel heading to a large party on the seventh floor.

Court documents say witnesses told police that Camron Anderson, 18, called out to someone in the elevator and when the person acknowledged him, he allegedly removed his mask, smiled and began to shoot. Anderson denies involvement in the shooting.

Police reports also say that witnesses told investigators 21-year-old Reymel Latre produced a gun in the elevator and pointed it at another victim, which is when other people in the elevator pulled out guns and began shooting.

The victim who was allegedly called out by Anderson was shot but survived. One man was struck by gunshots in the elevator and died.

A total of seven people were hospitalized with injuries.

Police say video surveillance showed both Anderson and Latre board the elevator prior to the shooting. After the shooting, Anderson was allegedly shown running away with a handgun in his hand. He later was found at a hospital with gunshot wounds.

Latre was allegedly observed on video running from the shooting but returned to the lobby and contacted a man at the scene who placed two guns on the ground. Latre was seen picking up the guns from the lobby floor.

Court documents say both Anderson and Latre deny involvement in the shooting. Latre denied having a weapon but allegedly admitted to picking up the guns in the lobby afterward.

Anderson provided the names of five friends he boarded the elevator with including the person killed. Anderson admitted to police he had a gun and hid it in a car after he fled, but denied firing a gun.