Shooting at Phoenix house party leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

Police were called to a house party near 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road early Sunday morning for reports that gunfire had broken out.

PHOENIX — One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a house party in west Phoenix broke out into gunfire. Details are limited at this time, but Phoenix police said they expect to have more information later in the day.

The shooting reportedly happened around 3 a.m. near 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye road.

Officers arrived at the home to find that two adult men had been shot during the party. Both men were taken to a local hospital where one later died of his injuries.

Authorities say the other man's injuries are not life-threatening.

Police have not released the identity of the deceased, and there is no word on what led up to the shooting at this time. It is currently unclear if there are outstanding suspects.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

