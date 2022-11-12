Police: Suspect detained after shooting that left 1 man dead in Phoenix

Police say the shooting happened early Saturday morning, and they have since detained a person in connection with the killing.

PHOENIX — A shooting at an apartment complex in Phoenix has left one man dead, and police say they've taken another person into custody.

Officers got the call that shots had been fired at an apartment complex near 44th Street and Thunderbird Road just before 4:30 in the morning, a police spokesperson said.

When officers arrived they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died of his injuries.

Detectives stepped in to handle the investigation, and around 7:30 in the morning, police announced that they had detained a person in connection with the shooting.

At this time, information is scarce and details are subject to change. Stay with 12News for more updates.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

