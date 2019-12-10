PHOENIX — A man on a bicycle shot at another man he thought had "disrespected him" Friday night, police said.

The men were fighting near 21st Avenue and Thunderbird Road, when the man on the bicycle, 23-year-old Christian Acejo, pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the torso, Phoenix police said in a news release.

The bullet went through the victim, then through the front window of a nearby home. The bullet narrowly missed two people inside the home, according to police.

Acejo fled and was found and arrested at a convenience store near 27th Avenue and Thunderbird Road, police said.

Acejo is facing several charges, including aggravated assault and endangering the people inside the nearby home.

