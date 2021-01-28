'She’s very very lucky': Woman escapes alleged kidnapping attempt

Officers say 26-year-old Cody Smith hijacked a woman's car telling her to drive to California.

PHOENIX — A man is behind bars after officers say he attempted to get in a stranger's car and force her to take him to California.

“These incidents don’t end well usually,” Dwight D’Evelyn, Public Affairs Supervisor for the Yavapai County Sheriffs Office, said.

In a release, the Sheriff's Office said 26-year-old Cody Smith shoplifted from a convenience store in Humboldt on Friday. D'Evelyn said Smith stole a beer and a soda.

Smith would flee the scene until he abandoned his car after it seems to have run out of gas.

On Saturday morning, a woman was turning onto I-17 south.

“It’s raining, it’s wet, and suddenly while as she enters I-17, the suspect appears in front of her,” D'Evelyn said

D'Evelyn said the woman pulled over and started to call 911, when Smith had her hang up and told her to start driving to California.

“During this course of travel, he’s also indicating he essentially tried to commit suicide by having a car hit him on I-17. So it’s a nothing-to-lose situation,” D'Evelyn said.

The release said the woman would allegedly convince Smith she needed to go to the restroom, stopping at the Sunset Point rest area.

According to the release, Smith would follow her to the women's restroom. After leaving, the woman would quickly get in her car and drive off before Smith could get back into the front seat.

Officers would arrest Smith at the rest stop but then would have to release him on a shoplifting charge. The Sheriff's Office needed the victim to give more information. When she did, police went to arrest Smith again. The release said he was located on his family's property.

What the victim did right

D'Evelyn said these situations do not usually have this good of a result. He credited the quick thinking by the woman as the reason she was able to escape.

The first key, was that she remained calm and was able to convince Smith to let her stop.

When an opportunity presented itself to escape, D'Evelyn said she did not miss it.

“The opportunity to escape is critical because it may be the only time and she took advantage of the opportunity," D'Evelyn said.