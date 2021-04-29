Arizona murder suspect on the loose south of Atlanta, authorities say

Atlanta Police, the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, Fulton County Police and College Park Police were said to be looking for the suspect.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A murder suspect from Arizona is on the loose south of Atlanta after escaping custody at the airport, according to authorities.

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill issued a bulletin Thursday morning that said his agency, along with Fulton County Police and College Park Police, were searching for 20-year-old Jassan Strover, who'd somehow escaped from Maricopa County, Ariz. deputies who were transporting him from Georgia back to Arizona.

Atlanta Police said they were also involved in the search, and said Strover escaped from the Arizona deputies at the airport. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said he escaped in the rental car area.

That agency said he'd initially been arrested by U.S. Marshals in Fulton County, and the Maricopa County deputies were extraditing him back to Arizona.

APD said he was wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and no shoes when he escaped.

Strover was described as 6-foot-3, weighing 150 pounds with visible tattoos on his neck.

It's not clear why he was in the Atlanta area to begin with.

The sheriff's office said Strover was last seen entering the wood line at 4285 Global Gateway Connector in College Park.

"It is unknown if he has hand cuffs on or not at this time," a release said. "At the time of escaping he was hand cuffed in the front with leg irons on."

Authorities are urging anyone in the area to call 911 if they see Strover.