Sheriff's office release details in woman shot and killed by deputy in Yavapai County

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Deputies from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office have released details of an officer shooting and killing a woman on Nov.7.

Deputies responded to a residence on Cathedral Rock Drive in the Village of Oak Creek due to reports of a domestic disturbance, the sheriff's office said. Reports involved a woman discharging a firearm.

The woman, identified as 56-year-old Wendy Jones, reportedly confronted the deputies outside the residence armed with a handgun, deputies said. It was later determined that it was her residence.

Deputies made multiple attempts to de-escalate the situation and tried to negotiate with Jones to drop the handgun, deputies said. She did not drop the weapon and brandished it at officers.

The patrol sergeant at the scene shot Jones in response to her brandishing the weapon, deputies said. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.