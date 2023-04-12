Sheriff: Scammer tried getting money from Arizona mom with kidnapping hoax

A mother in Yavapai County told officials that an unknown man called her demanding money in exchange for her 8-year-old daughter.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — Officials in Yavapai County are warning residents to be wary of scammers who may be trying to swindle money out of parents by faking a kidnapping.

A mother contacted the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office on April 10 after getting a troubling phone call from a man speaking Spanish and claiming to have kidnapped her 8-year-old daughter in Prescott Valley.

The man demanded money from the mother in exchange for her daughter's return. At one point during the call, the sound of a little girl's voice could be heard over the phone.

The sheriff's office was able to confirm the mother's daughter was safe and that no kidnapping had actually occurred. Investigators weren't able to trace the phone number from which the scammer had called.

YCSO reported getting another report in March from a resident in Black Canyon City who got a call from someone making similar threats and demanding money. Because the resident didn't have children, they quickly realized the threats were a scam.

"We urge everyone to be aware of these scams and use caution when receiving calls or messages about kidnapping and demands for money," YCSO wrote in a statement.

