Sheriff: Murder suspect used go-kart to cause fatal collision in Arizona

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said a 32-year-old woman died last Friday after a collision involving a go-kart-type vehicle.

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A Mohave County man is accused of using a go-kart to intentionally cause a collision that killed his former partner last Friday, officials said.

John Stettler, 40, of Meadview has been taken into custody for allegedly causing a crash near Driftwood and Boathouse drives that killed 32-year-old Sally Minard.

The victim was operating a quad when she was hit by a go-kart-type vehicle operated by Stettler. She had previously been in a relationship with Stettler, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

Evidence at the scene suggests the crash was not accidental and appeared to have been a criminal act, MCSO said.

Stettler is a facing charge of second-degree murder and was booked into the Mohave County jail. The investigation is ongoing.

